Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 1,703,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,153,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 947,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

