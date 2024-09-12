Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Purchases A$37,950.00 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen bought 86,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$37,950.00 ($25,300.00).

Urbanise.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Urbanise.com Company Profile

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.

