VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 190,972 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 132,428 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,277,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,906. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.