VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 190,972 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 132,428 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,277,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,906. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

