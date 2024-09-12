Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $311,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.