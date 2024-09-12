Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.36, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.