Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $232.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

