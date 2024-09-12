Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 265 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

