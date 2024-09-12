Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Shares of PANW opened at $341.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

