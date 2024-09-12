Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.