Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Montis Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.