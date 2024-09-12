Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 338,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 81,314 shares.The stock last traded at $243.99 and had previously closed at $243.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,633,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

