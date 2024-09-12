Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $561.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.