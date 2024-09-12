Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

