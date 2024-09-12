Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $311.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.