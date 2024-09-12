Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

VO stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

