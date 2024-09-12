Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2,930.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

