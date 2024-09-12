Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.