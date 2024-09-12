Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.