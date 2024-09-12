Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

