Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

