Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

