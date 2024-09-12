Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

