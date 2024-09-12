Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

