VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 3.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 12,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 30,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

