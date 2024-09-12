Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.2 million.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on VRA
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.