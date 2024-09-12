Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.2 million.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

