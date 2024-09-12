Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Veren Price Performance

VRN stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. Veren has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Veren will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRN

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.