VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

