Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 486,567 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after acquiring an additional 265,611 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

