Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $11,307.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.62 or 0.00571992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00108187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00296969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00083556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,248,160 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.