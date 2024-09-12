Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

