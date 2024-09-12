Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

