Vest Financial LLC Has $21.87 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $185.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

