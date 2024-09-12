Vest Financial LLC Has $43.41 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

