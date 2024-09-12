Vest Financial LLC Purchases 34,066 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

