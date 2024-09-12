Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 566.7% in August

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

