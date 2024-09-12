VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

UEVM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.