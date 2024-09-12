VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VFLO opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $567.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.39.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.