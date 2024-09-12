VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VFLO opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $567.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

See Also

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

