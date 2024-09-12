VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ MDCP opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

