Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £19,999.53 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Janet E. Ashdown bought 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.53 ($26,153.43).

Victrex Price Performance

LON:VCT traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 937 ($12.25). 110,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,053.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,188.77. The stock has a market cap of £815.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,702.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 932 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,577 ($20.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.50) to GBX 1,290 ($16.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

