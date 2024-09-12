Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Buys A$32,000.00 in Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Free Report) insider Julian Woodcock bought 4,000,000 shares of Viking Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($21,333.33).

Viking Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Viking Mines Company Profile

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for vanadium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Canegrass Battery Minerals Project located in the Murchison region, north-east Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited.

