Vipshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,150 call options.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 559,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

