Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viridian Therapeutics traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 435,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,078,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 69,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 469,804 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

