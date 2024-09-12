Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 89.7% in August

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 344,715 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 997,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 728,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 131,145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 378,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

