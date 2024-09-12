Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

