Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
VGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 64,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,981. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
