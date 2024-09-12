Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

VGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 64,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,981. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

