Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,434 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vista Energy worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Vista Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

