Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 116,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 288,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

