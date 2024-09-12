VitalStone Financial LLC Has $32,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $38,219,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $342.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

