Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.51

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 31595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Vonovia Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonovia SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

