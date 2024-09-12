Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $23.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $23.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.73 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

